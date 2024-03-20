Thomasville National Bank Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $731,041,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $352.31 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $354.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

