Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 352.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

