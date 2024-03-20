Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,429 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.