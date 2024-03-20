Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,678 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 59,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

