Thomasville National Bank Sells 262 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

