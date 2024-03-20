Thomasville National Bank Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after buying an additional 488,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.