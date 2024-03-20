Thomasville National Bank Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after buying an additional 488,294 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SGOV opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
