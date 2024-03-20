Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 6,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,598. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.26% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

