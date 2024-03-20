TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $85.53. 1,314,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,407,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.
TKO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.
The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
