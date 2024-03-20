TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

