TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $422.79

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $422.79 and last traded at $421.98, with a volume of 110996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $411.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.