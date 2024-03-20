Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of TPZ stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $15.77.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
