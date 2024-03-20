Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.