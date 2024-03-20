Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Up to $40.33

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $42.30. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 11,536 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRML shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $903.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,735,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

