Town Centre Securities Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Town Centre Securities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -221.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.91).

About Town Centre Securities

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

