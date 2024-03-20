Town Centre Securities Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Town Centre Securities Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -221.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.91).
About Town Centre Securities
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Town Centre Securities
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; Is the Low Finally In?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.