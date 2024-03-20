Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 105,795 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 80,329 put options.
NYSE PBR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 22,081,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,796,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
