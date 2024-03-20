TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,209.77

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,209.77 and last traded at $1,209.77, with a volume of 6067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,200.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $990.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

