Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.38

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $224.38 and last traded at $224.26, with a volume of 90195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day moving average is $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

