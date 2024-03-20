Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 184,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 485,714 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.80.

Specifically, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $685.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

