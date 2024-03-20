Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance
TENT stock opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.88. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.25.
Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile
