Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance

TENT stock opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.88. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in energy system projects in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It focuses on investments in low carbon decentralised energy generation, energy storage and distribution, and onsite energy generation and low carbon consumption. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022.

