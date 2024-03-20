TrueMark Investments LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.5% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. 3,310,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,676,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.