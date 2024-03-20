Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $210.19. The stock had a trading volume of 335,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $210.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

