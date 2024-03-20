Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.53

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 229677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $703.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

