Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.78. Tuya shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 20,310 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUYA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Tuya Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

