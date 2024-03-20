U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Head-To-Head Review

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A Vox Royalty $12.31 million 7.81 -$100,000.00 ($0.01) -192.00

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. GoldMining and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.10%. Vox Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty -0.81% 1.85% 1.56%

Summary

Vox Royalty beats U.S. GoldMining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

