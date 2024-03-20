UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $223.33

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $223.33 and last traded at $223.33, with a volume of 4751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $358,195.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $927,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

