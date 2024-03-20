UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $223.33

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $223.33 and last traded at $223.33, with a volume of 4751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPT. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.55.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

