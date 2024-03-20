Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 174,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

