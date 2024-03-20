Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.22. 856,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The company has a market cap of $376.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

