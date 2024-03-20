Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,155,682 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

