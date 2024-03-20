Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $328.80. The company had a trading volume of 263,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.33 and its 200 day moving average is $271.10. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $330.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

