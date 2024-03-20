Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. 793,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $160.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

