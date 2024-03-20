Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $497.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,590,379. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,349,418 shares of company stock valued at $611,849,787. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

