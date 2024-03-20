Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,507,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,710,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.