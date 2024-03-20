Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,448,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,228,422. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $551.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

