Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

