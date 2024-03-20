Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,443,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $29,121,621 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0 %

AVGO traded up $24.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,257.41. 2,077,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,244.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,045.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.