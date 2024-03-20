Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 664,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,163. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

