Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,277,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,953,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.05. 572,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,113. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $175.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.