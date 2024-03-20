Unique Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of V traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.02. The company had a trading volume of 833,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.16. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $289.04. The company has a market capitalization of $527.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

