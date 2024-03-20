Unique Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Unique Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,976,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.70. The company had a trading volume of 652,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,014. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

