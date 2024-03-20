UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.77. 996,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $451.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

