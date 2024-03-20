Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.4 %

Universal Display stock opened at $158.85 on Monday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $125.98 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.74.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

