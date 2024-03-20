Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
UUU opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
