UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.28. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 919,077 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $630.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $1,446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

