USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.05

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 182720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $228,560.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,057,494 shares of company stock worth $75,390,229.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.