USDD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.54 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $729.38 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USDD Token Profile
USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 732,163,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,142,186 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.
Buying and Selling USDD
