Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 10,113 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

