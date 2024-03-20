Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.53. Valneva shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 10,919 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Valneva
Valneva Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.