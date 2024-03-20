Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.53. Valneva shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 10,919 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

