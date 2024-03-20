Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Down 0.6 %
VALU opened at $38.83 on Friday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
