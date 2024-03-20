Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 0.6 %

VALU opened at $38.83 on Friday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Value Line Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

