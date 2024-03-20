VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 0%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $217.15 and last traded at $217.79. Approximately 1,971,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,092,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.80.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.73.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

