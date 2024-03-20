Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $317.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.